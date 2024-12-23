How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/23/2024

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. Several big technology companies helped support the gains, including chip companies Nvidia and Broadcom. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1%.

Honda’s U.S.-listed shares rose sharply after the company said it was in talks about a combination with Nissan in a deal that could also include Mitsubishi Motors. Eli Lilly rose after announcing that regulators approved Zepbound as the first prescription medicine for adults with sleep apnea. Treasury yields rose in the bond market.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.22 points, or 0.7%, to 5,974.07.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.69 points, or 0.2%, to 42,906.95.

The Nasdaq composite rose 192.29 points, or 1%, to 19,764.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.93 points, or 0.2%, to 2,237.44.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,204.24 points, or 25.2%.

The Dow is up 5,217.41 points, or 13.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,753.53 points, or 31.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 210.36 points, or 10.4%.

