How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 12/18/2023

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street as a seven-week winning streak cooled off.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% Monday. The Dow was little changed and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.6%. Crude oil prices climbed amid worries about shipping being attacked in the Red Sea. Oil and natural gas giant BP joined the growing list of companies halting shipments along the Red Sea, a major trade route.

U.S. Steel soared after agreeing to be acquired by Japan’s Nippon Steel. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.95%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.37 points, or 0.5%, to 4,740.56

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.86 points, or less than 0.1%, to 37,306.02.

The Nasdaq composite rose 90.89 points, or 0.6%, to 14,904.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 2.71 points, or 0.1% to 1,982.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 901.06 points, or 23.5%.

The Dow is up 4,158.77 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,438.33 points, or 42.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 221.17 points, or 12.6%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.