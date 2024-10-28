How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/28/2024

U.S. stocks are rising as gains for Big Tech make up for slides in oil-and-gas stocks after the price of crude tumbled sharply.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3% to approach its all-time high set in July.

Apple and other Big Tech stocks rose ahead of their profit reports that are scheduled to come later in the week.

Oil prices tumbled more than 6% after an Israeli retaliation against Iran for earlier missile attacks proved to be more restrained than some investors had feared.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.40 points, or 0.3%, to 5,823.52

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.17 points, or 0.6%, to 42,387.57.

The Nasdaq composite rose 48.58 points, or 0.3%, to 18,567.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.07 points, or 1.6%, to 2,244.07.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,053.69 points, or 22.1%.

The Dow is up 4,698.03 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,555.84 points, or 23.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 216.99 points, or 10.7%.

