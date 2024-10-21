How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 10/21/2024

U.S. stocks pulled back from their all-time highs as some of the steam came out of Wall Street’s long, record-breaking rally.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Monday, coming off its sixth straight winning week, its longest such streak of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.8% from its own record that was likewise set on Friday, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

Crude oil prices rose to regain some of last week’s sharp losses, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed in the bond market and stock indexes mostly fell in Europe after finishing mixed in Asia.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.69 points, or 0.2%, to 5,853.98.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 344.31 points, or 0.8%, to 43,931.60.

The Nasdaq composite rose 50.45 points, or 0.3%, to 18,540.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 36.38 points, or 1.6%, to 2,239.71.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,084.15 points, or 22.7%.

The Dow is up 5,242.06 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,528.65 points, or 23.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 212.64 points, or 10.5%.

