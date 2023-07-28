How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/28/2023

Wall Street got back to climbing following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Friday, marking its ninth winning week in the last 11. The Dow added 176 points, or 0.5%, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market.

Stocks have been rallying recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. A report Friday said the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation slowed last month by a touch more than expected.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.82 points, or 1%, to 4,582.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.57 points, or 0.5%, to 35,459.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 266.55 points, or 1.9%, to 14,316.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 26.64 points, or 1.4%, to 1,981.54.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.89 points, or 1%

The Dow is up 231.60 points, or 0.7%

The Nasdaq is up 283.85 points, or 2%

The Russell 2000 is up 21.28 points, or 1.1%

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 742.73 points, or 19.3%.

The Dow is up 2,312.04 points, or 7%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,850.18 points, or 36.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 220.29 points, or 12.5%.

