How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 7/26/2024

Wall Street rallied following encouraging reports on inflation and on profits at 3M and other big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% for its best day in seven weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1%.

The market’s widespread gains included rallies for both Big Tech behemoths and smaller stocks, a departure from much of this month’s trading where a divide deepened between the two groups. The Russell 2000 index of small stocks brought its gain for July to more than 10%. Treasury yields eased after the latest inflation data firmed expectations for coming cuts to interest rates.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 59.88 points, or 1.1%, to 5,459.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 654.27 points, or 1.6%, to 40,589.34.

The Nasdaq composite rose 176.16 points, or 1%, to 17,357.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.09 points, or 1.7%, to 2,260.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 45.90 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is up 301.81 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 369.06 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 75.72 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 689.27 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 2,899.80 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,346.53 points, or 15.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.99 points, or 11.5%.

