How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 6/28/2024

Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, erasing the S&P 500’s gains for the week.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% Friday, but remains close to the record high it set last week. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.7% and the Dow slipped 0.1%.

Nike dropped 20% after the shoe and athletic wear company missed Wall Street’s revenue targets and cut its full-year sales guidance. Company executives said they expect sales to decline by single digits in the current fiscal year, citing a “challenging” environment.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 22.39 points, or 0.4%, to 5,460.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.20 points, or 0.1%, to 39,118.86.

The Nasdaq composite fell 126.08 points, or 0.7%, to 17,732.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 9.35 points, or 0.5%, to 2,047.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 4.14 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 31.47 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 43.24 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.66 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 690.65 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 1,429.32 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,721.25 points, or 18.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.62 points, or 1%.

