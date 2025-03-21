How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 3/21/2025

U.S. stocks shook off a weak start and ended slightly higher, enough to break a four-week losing streak.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Friday after being down for most of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%.

Stocks have been losing ground for weeks over uncertainty about the direction of the U.S. economy. A trade war between the U.S. and its key trading partners threatens to worsen inflation and hurt both consumers and businesses.

Nike fell sharply as tariff and other concerns weighed on its financial forecasts.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 4.67 points, or 0.1%, to 5,667.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.03 points, or 0.1%, to 41,985.35.

The Nasdaq composite rose 92.43 points, or 0.5%, to 17,784.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.65 points, or 0.6%, to 2,056.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 28.62 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 497.16 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 29.97 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 12.89 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 214.07 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is down 558.87 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,526.74 points, or 7.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 173.18 points, or 7.8%.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.