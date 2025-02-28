How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 2/28/2025
Wall Street closed its dreary February on a brighter note, as U.S. stock indexes rallied.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% Friday to trim its loss for the month, enough to make it the worst since only December instead of since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.4%, and the Nasdaq composite added 1.6%.
Nvidia jumped to recover a chunk of its steep loss from Thursday, which helped lift the market. Treasury yields sank after a report said that inflation decelerated a bit last month but also that U.S. consumers also cut back on their spending. Asian stock indexes tumbled amid worries about tariffs.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 rose 92.93 points, or 1.6%, to 5,954.50.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 601.41 points, or 1.4%, to 43,840.91.
The Nasdaq composite rose 302.86 points, or 1.6%, to 18,847.28.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.41 points, or 1.1%, to 2,163.07.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 58.63 points, or 1%.
The Dow is up 412.89 points, or 1%.
The Nasdaq is down 676.73 points, or 3.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 32.28 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 72.87 points, or 1.2%.
The Dow is up 1,296.69 points, or 3%.
The Nasdaq is down 463.51 points, or 2.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 67.09 points, or 3%.
