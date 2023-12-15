How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 12/15/2023

Wall Street closed out its longest weekly winning streak in six years after big gains earlier in the week on hopes for lower interest rates in the U.S.

The S&P 500 ended an up-and-down day little changed Friday. It still posted a solid gain for the week and its seventh straight weekly gain. The Dow added 0.2%, reaching its third all-time high in a row. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.4%.

Hopes for cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve in 2024 have sent Treasury yields tumbling this week, which releases pressure on the stock market.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.36 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,719.19

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.81 points, or 0.2%, to 37,305.16.

The Nasdaq composite rose 52.36 points, or 0.4%, to 14,813.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.39 points, or 0.8% to 1,985.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 114.82 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 1,057.29 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 409.95 points, or 2.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 104.31 points, or 5.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 879.69 points, or 22.9%.

The Dow is up 4,157.91 points, or 12.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,347.44 points, or 41.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 223.88 points, or 12.7%.

