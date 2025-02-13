Honda’s nine-month profit down year-on-year as it ends talks with Nissan

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reported a 7% decline in profit for the nine months that ended in December on Thursday as it terminated talks on integrating its business with Nissan.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co. said its motorcycles business was strong, but its auto sales suffered in China and Japan, while demand stayed solid in the U.S.

Honda’s April-December 2024 profit totaled 805 billion yen ($5 billion), down from 869.6 billion yen the same period in 2023.

Nine-month sales gained nearly 9% to 16.3 trillion yen ($106 billion).

Honda and Japanese rival Nissan Motor Corp., along with the smaller Mitsubishi Motors Corp., said in December that they were in talks to set up a joint holding company.

The automakers said Thursday they were ending the talks, although existing collaborations in electric vehicles and smart cars will continue.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.