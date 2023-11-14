Home Depot, Energizer rise; Fisker, Sea fall, Tuesday, 11/14/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Home Depot Inc., up $15.56 to $303.63.

The home improvement retailer’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Fisker Inc., down 77 cents to $3.34.

The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Azenta Inc., up $6.64 to $54.45.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Joby Aviation Inc., up 32 cents to $5.78.

The electric aircraft developer performed a successful exhibition flight in New York City.

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $2.49 to $36.12.

The battery maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Teck Resources Ltd., up 18 cents to $36.63.

The mining company is selling its steelmaking coal business to Glencore and Nippon Steel.

Canadian Solar Inc., up 61 cents to $21.58.

The solar power company gained ground amid a broad rally on Wall Street, despite reporting disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Sea Limited, down $10.16 to $35.87.

The technology conglomerate reported weak third-quarter earnings.

