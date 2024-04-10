Hexcel, WD-40 fall; Macy’s, Roblox rise, Wednesday, 4/10/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Hexcel Corp. (HXL), down $8.09 to $63.06.
The maker of lightweight composite materials named a new CEO to replace Nick Stanage when he retires at the end of 2024.
WD-40 Co. (WDFC), down $13.53 to $241.58.
The lubricant maker’s fiscal second-quarter revenue missed analysts’ forecasts.
Macy’s Inc. (M), up 16 cents to $19.86.
The department store chain named two new board members in a settlement with investment firm Arkhouse Management.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), up $1.55 to $146.95.
The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging revenue update.
Illumina Inc. (ILMN), down $3.66 to $129.91.
The genetic testing tools company named a new chief financial officer following Joydeep Goswami’s resignation.
PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT), down $4.04 to $79.05.
The warehouse club operator announced a special dividend of $1.
Roblox Corp. (RBLX), up 82 cents to $39.91.
The online gaming platform hired PubMatic to manage its advertising inventory.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), up 7 cents to $47.39.
The airline beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
