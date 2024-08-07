Helicopter with 5 people on board crashes in the mountains northwest of Nepal’s capital

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A helicopter with five people on board crashed on Wednesday in the mountains just north of Nepal’s capital, authorities said.

The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu international airport at 1:54 p.m. local time and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi.

The helicopter, an Eurocopter AS350 belonging to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower just three minutes after takeoff, according to a statement from the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

Rescuers have reached the crash site in the Suryachaur area, which is just northwest of Kathmandu.

The four passengers are Chinese nationals, and the pilot is a Nepali man, police said. No further details were immediately available.

