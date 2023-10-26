Hasbro, Whirlpool fall; ServiceNow, IBM rise, Thursday, 10/26/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

ServiceNow Inc., up $20.78 to $550.95.

The software maker reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.

Hasbro Inc., down $6.38 to $48.37.

The maker of G.I. Joe, Play-Doh and other toys reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Tractor Supply Co., down $9.28 to $188.79.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Boston Scientific Corp., down 21 cents to $49.78.

The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.

Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), down $19.88 to $105.73.

The maker of Maytag washers and KitchenAid appliances trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), down $5.56 to $62.78.

The medical device maker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for its current quarter.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $6.68 to $143.76.

The technology and consulting company reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), up $46.72 to $921.64.

The auto parts retailer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.