Goodyear, Smart Global rise; LegalZoom falls, Wednesday, 7/10/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), up $4.91 to $189.44.

The chipmaker reported a jump in June revenue from a year ago.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), up 4 cents to $134.32.

The package delivery service named Brian Dykes as its new chief financial officer.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up 38 cents to $57.86.

The Mexican food chain said Jack Hartung is retiring as chief financial officer and will be replaced by Adam Rymer.

3M Co. (MMM), up 15 cents to $99.84.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics said Monish Patolawala is resigning as chief financial officer at the end of July.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ), down $2.01 to $5.84.

The online platform for legal services said CEO Dan Wernikoff is leaving the company and trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), up 57 cents to $11.17.

The tire maker is reportedly considering selling its off-road tire business to Yokohama Rubber.

Smart Global Holdings Inc. (SGH), up $4.09 to $27.31.

The semiconductor company beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

MarineMax Inc. (HZO), up $3.16 to $33.53.

Island Capital Group is reportedly offering to buy the recreational boat dealer’s yachting and marina business.

