GM offering adapters to help electric vehicle owners access Tesla chargers

General Motors is now offering adapters to help its electric vehicle owners access Tesla chargers.

The Detroit automaker said Wednesday that it is opening up access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers for its customers, with the use of a GM approved NACS DC adapter. Customers in the United States will be able to buy the adapter for $225 through GM vehicle brand mobile apps.

By using the Tesla Supercharger network, GM EV vehicle owners will have access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America.

“Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless,” Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy, said in a statement.

GM said that approved NACS DC adapters will be made available to U.S. customers first, followed by Canadian customers later this year.

