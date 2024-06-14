G7 leaders tackle migration, artificial intelligence on the second day of their summit in Italy

BARI, Italy (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations turned their attention to artificial intelligence, economic security and migration on the second and final day of their summit Friday, as their delegations worked on a comprehensive joint communique touching on many of the world’s major geopolitical and social challenges.

The gathering in a luxury resort in Italy’s southern Puglia region is also discussing other major topics, such as financial support for Ukraine, the war in Gaza, climate change, Iran, the situation in the Red Sea, gender equality as well as China’s industrial policy and economic security.

Some divisions have emerged, however, notably over the wording of the summit’s final declaration, with disagreement over the lack of a reference to abortion.

The second day opened with a session on migration, with the leaders discussing ways to combat trafficking and increase investment in countries from where migrants start out on often life-threatening journeys.

Migration is of particular interest to summit host Italy, which lies on one of the major routes into the European Union for people fleeing war and poverty in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders attend the Partnership for global infrastructure and investment event at the G7 world leaders summit at Borgo Egnazia, Italy, Thursday, June 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Domenico Stinellis

Right-wing Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, known for her hard-line stance on the issue, has been eager to increase investment and funding for African nations as a means of reducing migratory pressure on Europe.

Italy wants “to dedicate ample space to another continent that is fundamental to the future of all of us, which is Africa, with its difficulties, its opportunities,” Meloni said Thursday.

“Linked to Africa, and not only to Africa, there is another fundamental issue that Italy has placed at the center of the presidency, which is the issue of migration, the increasingly worrying role that trafficking organizations are assuming, clearly exploiting the desperation of human beings,” she said.

The G7 leaders said they would launch a “coalition” designed to counter migrant smuggling by boosting the investigative capacities of the countries of origin, transit and destination, according to a draft of the summit’s final statement seen by The Associated Press.

The draft said the seven nations will take a three-pronged approach to migration, focusing on the root causes by enhancing development initiatives in countries of origin, bolstering border management and ensuring pathways for safe and regular migration.

The G7 will use a “follow the money” approach to crack organized crime rings involved in migrant smuggling and enhance cooperation on seizing criminal assets, the draft said.

Meloni has a controversial five-year deal with neighboring Albania for the Balkan country to host thousands of asylum-seekers while Italy processes their claims. She has also spearheaded the “Mattei Plan” for Africa, a continent-wide strategy to increase economic opportunities at home and so discourage migration to Europe.

More than 22,000 people have arrived in Italy by sea so far in 2024, according to UNHCR figures. In 2023, more than 157,000 arrived, and nearly 2,000 died or went missing while attempting the perilous Mediterranean crossing.

The United States has also been struggling with a growing number of migrants at its southern border. President Joe Biden introduced new policies to curb migration after a bill he tried to get through Congress failed to pass.

However, immigrant rights advocates filed lawsuits on Thursday over the new policies, and it is unclear whether they will be able to withstand the legal challenges in the U.S. courts.

Tackling migration “is a common challenge,” European Council President Charles Michel said Thursday. “This is the route that we intend, together with our partners, to put in place: this coalition to fight against the smugglers.”

Apart from the G7 nations of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the U.S., the Italian hosts have also invited several African leaders — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Kenyan President William Ruto and Tunisian President Kais Saied — to press Meloni’s migration and development initiatives.

Pope Francis also became the first pontiff to address a G7 summit, delivering a speech on artificial intelligence. Other invitees include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The summit opened Thursday with a strong show of support for Kyiv: an agreement reached on a U.S. proposal to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the freezing of Russian assets as “theft” and vowed it “will not go unpunished.”

Biden also signed a bilateral security agreement with Zelenskyy Thursday, aiming to send a signal to Russia of American resolve in supporting Kyiv.

But some cracks have appeared among the G7 leaders, notably French President Emmanuel Macron deploring a lack of a reference to abortion in the draft of the summit’s final document.

The statement after last year’s summit in Hiroshima, Japan, expressed a commitment to provide access to safe and legal abortion to women and girls, and pledged to defend gender equality and the rights of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The word “abortion” was not in the draft of this year’s final communique seen by the AP, although a reference to promoting sexual and reproductive health rights was.

“It was not possible to reach agreement on these things in the room,” a senior EU official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to reveal details of the private discussions.

Asked on Thursday about reports that abortion would not be included in the final text, Macron said it was something he regretted. France “has included women’s right to abortion, the freedom of decision on one’s own body, into its Constitution,” he said, adding that France defends “this vision of equality between women and men.”

“It’s not a vision that’s shared across all the political spectrum,” Macron said, replying to a question from an Italian reporter. “I regret it, but I respect it because it was the sovereign choice of your people.”

Meloni, who campaigned on a “God, Family, Fatherland” motto, has denied she is rolling back rights to abortions, which have been legal in Italy since 1978. But the center-left opposition has warned that her initiatives are chipping away at those rights, including by giving pro-life groups access to women considering abortions.

The draft of this year’s text says the G7 “reiterate our commitments in the Hiroshima Leaders’ Communiqué to universal access to adequate, affordable, and quality health services for women, including comprehensive sexual and reproductive health and rights for all.”

Associated Press writer Colleen Long in Borgo Egnazia, Italy, and Maria Grazia Murru in Bari contributed to this report.

