Ford lures Apple executive to oversee its new software subscription services unit

DETROIT (AP) — Ford has hired away a key Apple executive to run a new business unit that will sell software-related subscription services to vehicle owners.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Monday it hired Peter Stern, who was Apple’s vice president of services. He’ll be president of Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services.

At Apple, Stern oversaw Apple TV plus, iCloud storage, Apple Books, the arcade and fitness operations and other businesses, Ford said in a statement Monday.

Stern started Monday and reports directly to CEO Jim Farley.

Stern also will expand Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free partially automated driving system, as well as productivity and safety and security services, the statement said.

FILE - Peter Stern, Apple Vice President of Services, speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Monday, March 25, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. Ford said Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, it hired Stern, who will run Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Avelar FILE - This Oct. 24, 2021 file photo shows a Ford company logo on a sign at a Ford dealership in southeast Denver. The Dearborn, Mich., automaker said Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 it hired Peter Stern, who was Apple's vice president of services. He'll run Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski Previous Next

