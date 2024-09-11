Flights grounded at Kenya’s main airport as workers protest against Adani deal

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of workers at Kenya’s main international airport demonstrated on Wednesday against a planned deal between the government and a foreign investor. Planes have remained grounded, with hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport.

The government has said that the build-and-operate agreement with India’s Adani Group would see the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport renovated, and an additional runway and terminal constructed, in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years.

Kenya Airport Workers Union, in announcing the strike, said that the deal would lead to job losses and “inferior terms and conditions of service” for those who will remain.

Kenya Airways on Wednesday announced there would be flight delays and possible cancellations because of the ongoing strike at the airport, which serves Nairobi.

Last week, airport workers had threatened to go on strike, but the plans were called off pending discussions with the government.

The spotting of unknown people moving around with airport officials taking notes and photographs raised concerns that the Indian firm officials were readying for the deal, local media outlets reported last week.

The High Court on Monday temporarily halted the implementation of the deal until a case filed by the Law Society and the Kenya Human Rights Commission is heard.

