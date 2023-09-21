FedEx, Greenbrier rise; Cisco Systems, KB Home fall, Thursday, 9/21/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), up $9.93 to $260.46.

The package delivery company reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), down 76 cents to $423.01.

The financial data provider gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

MGM Resorts International (MGM), down 92 cents to $37.85.

The company said IT systems at its casino and hotel properties have been restored across the U.S. following a cyberattack.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), down $2.34 to $53.16.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services is buying Splunk for about $28 billion.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $2.04 to $41.35.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment said it received orders for 15,300 new railcars worth about $1.9 billion.

KB Home (KBH), down $1.82 to $46.24.

The homebuilder took in fewer orders during its most recent quarter than Wall Street forecast.

Fox Corp. (FOXA), up 91 cents to $32.06.

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as leader of both Fox news’ parent company and News Corp.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down 64 cents to $40.31.

The gold miner slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.