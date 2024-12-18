Fashion influencer Matilda Djerf apologizes following report she created a toxic workplace

A popular social media influencer has issued an apology after a Swedish tabloid published a report saying she created a “work environment filled with fear and psychological pressure” at her fashion brand, Djerf Avenue.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Matilda Djerf said she was “genuinely sorry” to anyone she has “hurt or let down” after the tabloid, Aftonbladet, reported employees at her company had experienced or saw public berating, bullying and a “culture of favoritism and control.”

The tabloid’s report, which was published last week, cited 11 anonymous former and current workers at the Swedish brand, several of whom said they experienced panic attacks, anxiety and sleep problems while working for Djerf.

One person told Aftonbladet that Djerf — whose company focuses on inclusivity — said she wanted a photo shoot of a plus-sized model redone, using an expletive and saying the model looked too “fat” in the clothes.

The report also cited someone that said Djerf had installed her own toilet at the company that could only be used by her and “her favorites.” One employee had to scrub the toilet because it was used by the wrong person, it said.

“When I started Djerf Avenue I never expected that the company would be what it is today, with so many team members and so much responsibility,” Djerf wrote in her post on Instagram, where she has 3 million followers. “I wasn’t ready. I had never led a team prior to this, I had never built a company, and under lot of stress, high tempo, and naivety I failed to be the leader and colleague I wish to be along the way. And for that I am so, so sorry.”

The 27-year-old also said her business — which sells apparel, beauty and homeware products — was making “important changes” to improve the work culture. She said the company has hired a “more experienced” management team and were teaming up with an external organizational psychologist who could talk to employees.

Djerf Avenue is also now doing monthly anonymous surveys to collect feedback from workers, the post said.

Last year, Djerf was featured on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list along with her boyfriend Rasmus Johansson, who co-founded the clothing label with her in 2019.

Known for her “clean girl” aesthetic looks and bouncy hair, Djerf recently had a prominent campaign with model Hailey Bieber’s skincare and beauty line, Rhode.

