FACT FOCUS: A look at Biden’s economic policies related to rising prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s economic policies have been slammed by several speakers at the Republican National Conference. But some of the criticism was off base.

Here’s a look at the facts.

___

North Carolina Gov. Doug Burgum on the economy: “Biden’s red tape has raised the price of the gas in your car, the cost of food on your table, the clothes on your back and it has even raised your rent.”

THE FACTS: The statement is misleading. Republicans and some economists have blamed Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid for contributing to higher inflation. But there are few signs that regulation was the culprit.

Gasoline prices climbed coming out of the pandemic due to lower production levels, but the market data show it further climbed after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

The war in Ukraine also contributed to higher food inflation. The consumer price index shows clothing costs are up under Biden, but, again, there is no evidence that red tape explains the problem.

As for housing costs, most economists and industry analysts say the problem is a lack of new construction and available homes to buy. There are regulations inhibiting new construction, but those are primarily at the state and local level. ___

Find AP Fact Checks here: https://apnews.com/APFactCheck.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.