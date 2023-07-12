European Union lawmakers back a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change

By The Associated Press
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, right, and other activists attend a demonstration outside the European Parliament, Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Protesters and legislators are converging on the European Union parliament in Strasbourg as the bloc faces a major vote on protecting its threatened nature and shielding it from disruptive environmental change. The vote is a test of the EU's global climate credentials. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jean-Francois Badias]

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament on Wednesday approved in a cliffhanger vote a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change.

In a test of the EU’s global climate credentials, the legislature supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

