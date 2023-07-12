European Union lawmakers back a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s parliament on Wednesday approved in a cliffhanger vote a major bill to protect nature and fight climate change.

In a test of the EU’s global climate credentials, the legislature supported the European Commission plan in a razor-thin 324-312 vote with 12 abstentions.

