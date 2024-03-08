DocuSign, Gap rise; Costco, Marvell fall, Friday, 3/8/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Costco Wholesale Corp., down $60.03 to $725.56.
The warehouse club operator’s fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Marvell Technology Inc., down $9.67 to $75.42.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
MongoDB Inc., down $28.59 to $383.42.
The database platform’s earnings and revenue forecasts fell short of analysts’ expectations.
DocuSign Inc., up $2.41 to $55.97.
The provider of electronic signature technology beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Gap Inc., up $1.59 to $20.92.
The clothing chain reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Xoma Corp., down 41 cents to $24.71.
The drug developer’s fourth-quarter loss was much bigger than analysts expected.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc., up $3.95 to $17.39.
The firearm maker beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $15.61 to $3.36.
The biotechnology company’s ALS drug failed to meet its key treatment goals in a study.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.