DHL sues MyPillow, alleging company founded by Mike Lindell owes $800,000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Package delivery company DHL is suing MyPillow, alleging the company synonymous with its founder, chief pitchman and election denier Mike Lindell owes nearly $800,000 for unpaid bills.

The lawsuit is the latest legal dispute to emerge against MyPillow and Lindell, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump who has helped amplify the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

In the lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis on Monday, the DHL eCommerce unit alleges that MyPillow is in violation of a contract that requires the Minnesota-based company to pay for all parcel delivery services within 15 days of being billed. The lawsuit says they reached a settlement in May 2023 that required MyPillow to pay $775,000 in 24 monthly installments starting in April of this year.

But the lawsuit alleges that MyPillow has made only partial payments on that settlement, totaling $64,583.34, with the last one received on June 6. DHL says it notified MyPillow that it was in default on July 2. The lawsuit seeks $799,925.59, plus interest and attorney fees.

Lindell told The Associated Press on Thursday that he didn’t know what the lawsuit was about, but that his company decided to stop using DHL over a year ago in a dispute over shipments that he said was DHL’s fault.

Lawsuits and billing disputes are nothing new for the “MyPillow Guy.” He’s being sued for defamation by two voting machine companies. Lawyers who were originally defending him in those cases quit over unpaid bills.

A credit crunch last year disrupted cash flow at MyPillow after it lost Fox News as one of its major advertising platforms and was dropped by several national retailers. A judge in February affirmed a $5 million arbitration award to a software engineer who challenged data that Lindell said proved that China interfered in the 2020 election.

