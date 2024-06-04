Designer Brands, SiteOne fall; HealthEquity, Donaldson rise, Tuesday, 6/4/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

HealthEquity Inc., up $2.18 to $83.40.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its earnings forecast.

VF Corp., down 69 cents to $13.12.

The owner of the Vans and Timberland brands named Caroline Brown to lead North Face.

Core & Main Inc., down $8.11 to $47.98.

The distributor of water and fire protection products reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Designer Brands Inc., down $2.25 to $8.80.

The footwear and accessories retailer’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Donaldson Co. , up $1.17 to $73.12.

The maker of filtration systems beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $1.78 to $112.67.

The energy company slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.34 to $49.70.

The copper miner fell along with slumping prices for the base metal.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc., down $15.61 to $136.47.

The landscaping supplies company warned investors about weaker sales and demand.

