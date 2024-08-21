Delta and American Airlines extend the suspension of flights to Israel as the war in Gaza grinds on

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will extend its suspension of flights to Israel by another month, through Oct. 31, as Israel and the militant group Hamas show no signs of ending the war in Gaza.

“Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports,” the airline said in a travel advisory.

The announcement by Delta came after American Airlines extended its halt of flights between the United States and Tel Aviv through March 29 of next year. American updated an advisory on its website over the weekend.

Both airlines said that customers with tickets on flights that will now be canceled can rebook, generally at no extra charge, or cancel their trip and get a refund.

Delta will allow customers to use its site to rebook on partner airlines El Al and Air France. American said it will work with its partners to help customers fly between Israel and European cities that offer flights on to the United States.

Delta, American and United Airlines all stopped flying to Israel shortly after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the war. United recently said it has suspended its service indefinitely.

Many other international airlines also stopped flying to Tel Aviv and other cities in Israel, although some later resumed them. Israel’s El Al, British Airways, Air France, Wizz Air and flydubai are among the carriers still flying to Israel.

Germany’s Lufthansa announced Monday that based on a “current security analysis” it would halt all Middle East flights — to Tel Aviv, Amman, Beirut, Teheran and Erbil in Iraq — through Monday.

About 1,200 Israelis, mostly civilians, died in the initial Hamas attack, which was followed by Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. About 40,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry there. U.S. attempts to broker a cease-fire agreement have been unsuccessful.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.