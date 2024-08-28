Deal reached with Norfolk Southern to expand rail service in parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials approved a deal Tuesday with Norfolk Southern to expand commuter and passenger rail services in southwestern and northern Virginia.

The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced that the agreement would extend a passenger rail into the New River Valley, allowing state officials to run passenger trains between Roanoke and Christiansburg on the private rail company’s main rail line, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

With access to the line, state officials said, they could add passenger services to Norfolk Southern’s Cambria Yard station in Christiansburg, which served as a passenger terminal from 1904 to 1979.

Officials with the state authority said they also purchased Norfolk Southern-owned rails in Northern Virginia, which could bolster efforts to increase commuter rail stops between Prince William County and Washington, D.C. Officials said they plan to add train service during the evenings and over weekends.

“We are excited to deliver these benefits as we continue to accelerate results not only in these two regions, but across the entire Commonwealth,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

In a news release, Rail Authority Executive Director DJ Stadtler thanked Norfolk Southern for partnering with the state. “We look forward to finalizing this agreement, which will make passenger rail a viable option for even more Virginians,” Stadtler said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.