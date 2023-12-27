Cytokinetics, New York Times rise; Iovance Biotherapeutics fall, Wednesday, 12/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK), up $34.32 to $80.03.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential heart condition treatment.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS), up 55 cents to $2.73.

The biopharmaceutical company’s delivery system for its cancer drug Udenyca recieved U.S. regulatory approval.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), down $1.93 to $6.96.

The biopharmaceutical company’s is pausing a study on a potential lung cancer treatment because of a potential safety issue.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), up $1.02 to $157.85.

The wireless carrier is issuing just over 48.7 million shares of its stock to SoftBank as part of a merger deal with Sprint.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), up 77 cents to $180.62.

The automaker’s production and sales reportedly jumped in November.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 49 cents to $42.40.

The gold producer’s stock rose along with prices for the precious metal.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 29 cents to $43.12.

The copper mining company’s stock gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

New York Times Co. (NYT), up $1.36 to $47.47.

The company filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.

