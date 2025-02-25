Cuba’s cigar fair showcases humidors as the new object of desire

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s legendary cigars, hand-rolled from the finest tobacco leaves, have long captivated connoisseurs, and now a growing number of enthusiasts recognize the vital importance of humidors, those meticulously crafted boxes that help preserve their quality and longevity.

More than mere containers, humidors, some true works of art in wood, regulate humidity and temperature, and can cost thousands of dollars.

“Other countries produce humidors, but we create them with passion, just like in the old days,” said Adrián Morán Lipis, of Humidores Clave, one of several workshops showing off their creations at Cuba’s annual cigar trade fair that runs through Friday in Havana.

Humidor prices range from $200 for basic 25-cigar models to thousands for exclusive pieces. Humidores Clave, for example, showcased a carved black and white humidor valued at $2,000. Last year’s festival gala featured a humidor auction — with their respective cigars — that raised a staggering $19.3 million, highlighting the high value placed on these luxury items.

Some of the humidors on display at this year’s fair resembled iconic buildings, adorned with Cuban flags, intricate train designs, or striking abstract patterns. One particularly eye-catching humidor emulated a shark’s fin, soaring over a meter in height. Innovation was also evident, with features like remote-controlled trunks and hidden compartments.

Considered as some of the world’s finest, Cuban cigars have solidified their position in the premium tobacco market.

Habanos S.A., a joint venture between Cubatabaco and Altadis, holds the global monopoly on Cuban cigar sales. In 2024, their sales surged to $827 million, a 16% increase over the previous year, with China, Spain, Switzerland and Great Britain as key markets.

The company also hosts the annual Habanos Festival, a key event for collectors, aficionados and distributors worldwide. Attendees tour plantations, participate in seminars and high-stakes auctions, and witness the latest in humidor craftsmanship.

“A humidor is more than a box; it’s a special shelter for tobacco,” said José Ernesto Aguilera, a master craftsman whose pieces have been featured in numerous festival auctions.

“Tobacco is a prince, and we build the castle it deserves.”

