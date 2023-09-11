Correction: US-Apple-Event story

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — In a story published September 12, 2023, about Apple’s new iPhone 15 line-up, The Associated Press erroneously reported the storage size of the least expensive iPhone 15 Pro Max and and last year’s iPhone 14 Pro Max models. The storage size of the least expensive iPhone 15 Pro is 256 gigabytes, not 256 megabytes and the storage size of the least expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max is 128 gigabytes, not 128 megabytes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.