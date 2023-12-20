Correction: Immigration-Rail Closures-Explainer story

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — In a story published December 20, 2023, about the U.S. government temporarily closing two railroad crossings in Texas, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Union Pacific estimated its losses will exceed $200 million a day if the crossings remain closed. The $200 million is Union Pacific’s estimate of total daily economic impact, not just its own losses.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.