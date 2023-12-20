Correction: Immigration-Rail Closures-Explainer story

By The Associated Press
FILE - The Union Pacific International Railroad Bridge is seen behind concertina wire, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The federal government has closed railroad crossings in two Texas border towns, including Eagle Pass, raising concerns about the potential impact on trade and goods available to American consumers. Carriers and politicians have decried the move that closes two of the six available railroad systems between Mexico and the U.S. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Gay]

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — In a story published December 20, 2023, about the U.S. government temporarily closing two railroad crossings in Texas, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Union Pacific estimated its losses will exceed $200 million a day if the crossings remain closed. The $200 million is Union Pacific’s estimate of total daily economic impact, not just its own losses.

