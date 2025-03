NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published Mar. 24, 2025, about a lawsuit over Roundup weed killer, The Associated Press erroneously referred in the third paragraph to jury decisions in a Georgia case and other cases elsewhere. Juries have reached verdicts in lawsuits against Monsanto, not legal settlements.

