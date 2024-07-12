Clarification: Turkey-Television Series story

ISTANBUL (AP) — In a story published Jul. 12, 2024, The Associated Press reported Dr. Deniz Gurgen Atalay as saying the industry generated $1 billion in 2023 from overseas exports. The story should have made clear that Atalay was citing information given in Turkish media based on publicly available data from television export companies.

