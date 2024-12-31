China’s manufacturing activity slows in December as trade risks grow

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s factory activity expanded at a slower pace in December, official data showed on Tuesday, despite recent stimulus measures and in the face of increasing trade risks.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index, based on a survey of factory managers, slipped to 50.1 in December from 50.3 the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

It was the third straight monthly reading above 50, a level that indicates an expansion of manufacturing activity.

A parallel purchasing managers’ index for the non-manufacturing sector, which covers construction and services, rose to 52.2 points up from 50 points in November.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.