China’s economy slowed in the last quarter as weak consumer demand dragged on growth

BANGKOK (AP) — China’s economy expanded at a slower-than-forecast 4.7% annual rate in the last quarter, the government reported Monday.

That was sharply below the 5.3% annual pace of growth seen in the first quarter of the year.

Economists say weak consumer demand and reduced government spending are dragging on growth.

The economy grew at a 5% pace in the first half of the year, at the target set by the government for around 5% growth.

