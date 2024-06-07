Canadian billionaire Frank Stronach arrested on sexual assault charges

TORONTO (AP) — Austrian-Canadian auto parts billionaire Frank Stronach was arrested Friday on sexual assault charges covering decades, police said Friday.

Stronach, 91, was charged with five crimes including rape, indecent assault on a female, sexual assault and forcible confinement, Peel Regional Police said. He was released with conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton, Ontario, at a later date, the police statement said.

Peel Regional Police Constable Tyler Bell said there is more than one accuser but declined to say how many.

“Obviously, this is a high-profile case. Our special victims unit is bound to protect the victims and in doing so that’s why were are being vague,” Bell said. “There is more than one victim but we won’t confirm that number yet.”

A lawyer for Stronach didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment.

Police allege the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980s to as recent as 2023. Bell said they are appealing for people to come forward if they have information or have have been victims.

The billionaire founder of Magna auto parts has also had major investments in horse racing. He has been named to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest honors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.