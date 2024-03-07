Burlington Stores, Kroger rise; Victoria’s Secret, Infinera fall, Thursday, 3/7/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Honest Co., up 78 cents to $3.93.
The maker of skincare and beauty products beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Arhaus Inc., up $1.55 to $14.37.
The furniture and home decor company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Burlington Stores Inc., up $15.40 to $221.26.
The discount retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 45 cents to $23.
The clothing retailer gave investors a long-term business plan update.
Novo Nordisk, up $11.17 to $135.92.
The pharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential weight-loss drug.
Victoria’s Secret & Co., down $7.61 to $18.01.
The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Infinera Corp., down 65 cents $4.86.
The communications equipment maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.
Kroger Co., up $4.99 to $55.48.
The supermarket chain beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
