Burlington Stores, Kroger rise; Victoria’s Secret, Infinera fall, Thursday, 3/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Honest Co., up 78 cents to $3.93.

The maker of skincare and beauty products beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Arhaus Inc., up $1.55 to $14.37.

The furniture and home decor company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Burlington Stores Inc., up $15.40 to $221.26.

The discount retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 45 cents to $23.

The clothing retailer gave investors a long-term business plan update.

Novo Nordisk, up $11.17 to $135.92.

The pharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential weight-loss drug.

Victoria’s Secret & Co., down $7.61 to $18.01.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Infinera Corp., down 65 cents $4.86.

The communications equipment maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Kroger Co., up $4.99 to $55.48.

The supermarket chain beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

