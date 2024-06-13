Broadcom, Korn Ferry rise; Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries fall, Thursday, 6/13/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY), up $5.19 to $41.67.

The publisher’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), up $198.27 to $1,693.78.

The chipmaker raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Korn Ferry (KFY), up $4.59 to $68.

The consulting firm beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), down $16.51 to $91.91.

The jewelry retailer’s financial forecasts missed some of Wall Street’s expectations.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), down $5.51 to $44.84.

The restaurant and arcade chain’s fiscal first-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Repligen Corp. (RGEN), down $15.76 to $127.11.

The life sciences company said Olivier Loeillot will replace Tony Hunt as CEO in September.

Oxford Industries Inc. (OXM), down $2.09 to $98.93.

The owner of Tommy Bahama and other fashion brands trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), up $1 to $73.48.

The gym chain announced a $280 million accelerated stock buyback plan with Citibank.

