Believe it or not, there were some winners in the stock market this week

NEW YORK (AP) — Most of the numbers on Wall Street this week were bright red, but not all of them.

Companies that focus on food, health care and other necessities gained ground or held relatively stable, despite a slump in the broader stock market over worries about an escalating trade war that erased trillions of dollars in value for the biggest U.S. companies. Big Tech stocks, specialty retailers, travel and energy companies took sizeable losses.

At the same time, many investors in search of safer places to put their money shifted their focus to companies that tend to hold up during economic slowdowns and recessions. They figured that Americans still need health care, basic necessities such as food, soap and toilet paper, and electricity to power their homes. Plus the occasional alcoholic or carbonated beverage.

“The market is pricing in a big hit to the broad economy from tariffs cutting into corporate profits, hurting hiring, and curtailing consumer spending,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank.

Here are some companies that have managed to post gains or minimal losses for the week:

FILE - A customer leaves a Domino's pizza shop in Norwood, Mass., July 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steven Senne

Food

Food makers, grocery stores, and restaurants all expect to feel an impact from higher costs on imported products. Food, especially at grocery stores, is among the many expenses that can’t be completely cut out of a budget and will likely be grudgingly absorbed by people.

Conagra, up 0.5%

General Mills, up 0.9%

Hormel Foods, up 1.3%

Utilities/Essential Services

Electric, gas and other utility operators are also more resilient in shaky economies. It’s another expense, much like gasoline for cars, that can’t reasonably be cut out of a person’s budget.

Exelon, up 1.4%

American Tower, up 2.1%

Consolidated Edison, up 0.5%

American Water Works, up 0.7%

Health care

Health care is among the safer sectors for investors. Hospital operators, insurance companies and other health-care related businesses are considered necessities.

Molina Healthcare, up 7.4%

Centene, up 3.2%

UnitedHealth Group, up 1.8%

Groceries and some retailers

Grocery stores and big retailers with substantial grocery sections are also considered resilient. Discount retailers often also benefit from consumers downshifting spending.

Kroger, up 0.7%

Dollar General, up 7.6%

TJX Companies, up 3.3%

Fast food

Restaurant companies are often among the hardest hit amid high inflation and economic downturns as people trim budgets. But some of that spending often shifts to lower cost options, such as fast food and casual dining.

Domino’s Pizza, down 0.7%

Beverages

Consumers that tend to cut back on eating and drinking out also shift some of that spending toward home consumption. Beer and soft-drink makers have warned that tariffs will hurt their bottom lines, but investors have been shifting some of their focus toward the bigger players.

Molson Coors Beverage, up 1%

Coca-Cola, down 0.6%

