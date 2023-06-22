Avid Bioservices, Accenture fall; Logitech, Steelcase rise, Thursday, 6/22/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday.

Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO), down $2.35 to $13.22.

The contract manufacturer gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), up $1.05 to $55.59.

The maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer peripherals approved a new $1 billion stock buyback program.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG), up $1.45 to $35.34.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management reportedly wants to oust the power company’s CEO.

Root Inc. (ROOT), up $3.66 to $13.28.

Embedded Insurance reportedly offered to buy the insurance services company.

Accenture PLC (ACN), down $7.99 to $305.21.

The consulting company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS), up 72 cents to $7.97

The office furniture maker reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), up $2.91 to $50.53.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI), down $3.40 to $163.01.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

