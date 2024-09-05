Average long-term US mortgage rates holds at 6.35% this week ahead of expected Fed rate cut

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. was flat this week ahead of an expected interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve later this month.

The rate remained at 6.35% from last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 7.12%.

Before last week, the last time the average rate was this low was May 11, 2023.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate, eased a little this week. The average rate fell to 5.47% from 5.51% last week. A year ago, it averaged 6.52%, Freddie Mac said.

Signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.

