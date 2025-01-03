Atlanta hotel evacuated after carbon monoxide leak; 5 people hospitalized

ATLANTA (AP) — A downtown Atlanta hotel was evacuated Friday after a suspected carbon monoxide leak that sent five people to hospitals to be evaluated, authorities said.

Fire crews responded to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Peachtree Street shortly after 9 a.m.

Three adults and two children were taken to hospitals to be monitored for carbon monoxide exposure, Atlanta Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg Gray told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A gas line has been shut off, and “the situation is stable,” the fire department said in an update on social media.

The hotel is in the historic Rhodes-Haverty building. At 21 stories, it was Atlanta’s tallest building when it was built in 1929.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.