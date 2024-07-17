ASML, Five Below fall; J&J, V.F. Corp. rise; Wednesday, 7/17/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

ASML Holding NV (ASML), down $120.19 to $948.

Bloomberg News said the U.S. is considering severe trade curbs if companies like ASML continue shipping advanced chip tech to China.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE), down $23.33 to $78.74.

CEO Joel Anderson left the discount retailer. The company also gave a profit forecast that fell short of expectations.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), down 32 cents to $2.84.

The discount carrier cut its revenue forecast, saying it’s making less than expected from fees.

V.F. Corp. (VFC), up $1.14 to $15.36.

The maker of Vans and Timberlands footwear is selling its Supreme business to eyewear maker EssilorLuxottica for $1.5 billion.

U.S. Bancorp (USB), up $1.99 to $45.28.

The bank, which has lagged the market this year, rose after beating analysts’ forecasts for profit and revenue.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), up $4.79 to $155.80.

The maker of health care products reported results that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE), up 67 cents to $15.75.

The company announced a deal to provide fuel cells to data center operator CoreWeave.

Prologis Inc. (PLD), up $5.23 to $126.72.

The owner of logistics real estate reported stronger-than-expected results.

