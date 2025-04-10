AP Week in Pictures

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
John Bowers works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

April 4 -10, 2025

This photo gallery, curated by photo editor Anita Baca, highlights some of the most compelling images worldwide made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.