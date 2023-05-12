AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 5-11, 2023

From the war in Ukraine and Russia’s celebration of Victory Day, to people fleeing fighting in Sudan and the coronation of U.K. King Charles III in London, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Gregorio Borgia in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

Crowds are on the way to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony for Britain's King Charles III in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda A dog wears Union flags as he attends the Big Lunch celebration in Alfriston in East Sussex, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023. The Big Lunch is part of the weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kirsty Wigglesworth Previous Next

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.