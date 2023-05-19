AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

May 12-18, 2023

From elections in Turkey and the Champions League seminfinals, to floods in Italy and protests in Senegal, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Thanassis Stavrakis in Athens, Greece.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

A man plants sunflowers in his garden near a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Efrem Lukatsky Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shake hands before their meeting at Chigi Palace, Government's office, in Rome, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Zelenskyy is in Italy for a one-day visit and will meet with Pope Francis at The Vatican. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alessandra Tarantino Previous Next

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.