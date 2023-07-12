AngioDynamics, Lucid Group fall; Daktronics, Domino’s Pizza rise, Wednesday, 7/12/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), down 11 cents to 86 cents.

The metabolic disorder drug company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), up $1.38 to $7.49.

The video display maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), down 28 cents to $9.66.

The medical device maker gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Coty Inc. (COTY), down 32 cents to $12.69.

Kim Kardashian is reportedly considering buying a stake in the cosmetics maker.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), up $11.39 to $435.44.

The chipmaker is reportedly considering becoming an investor in Arm as it prepares to go public.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up 61 cents to $90.10.

The entertainment giant is reportedly considering selling is digital and TV business in India.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $36.19 to $385.98.

The pizza chain will allow orders through Uber Eats and Postmates.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 93 cents to $7.19.

Investors were disappointed by the electric vehicle maker’s production and delivery update.

