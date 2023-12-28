Altice USA, PENN Entertainment rise; Hess, NeoGenomics fall, Thursday, 12/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), up 98 cents to $194.13.

A federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt on two models of the company’s Apple Watch that are involved in an international patent dispute.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up 6 cents to $153.40.

The internet retail giant said Amazon Prime Video users will start seeing ads on movies and TV shows starting next month.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), up $1.30 to $77.41.

A judge ruled the Chinese ecommerce giant must face a lawsuit by a U.S. toymaker alleging the sale of counterfeit Squishmallows.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), down 26 cents to $18.21.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

Hess Corp. (HES), down $1.33 to $147.25.

Energy stocks lagged the broader market as crude oil prices slipped.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), up 19 cents to $3.24.

French businessman Xavier Niel is reportedly interested in buying the Portuguese operations of the telecommunications company.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN), up $1.74 to $26.76.

A top shareholder of the casino operator wants to name directors to its board.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO), down $4.12 to $16.38.

Natera won a preliminary injunction against the clinical laboratory company as part of their patent dispute.

